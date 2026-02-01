(Never got an e-book reader myself. I still buy way too many books, though.)

When there’s a scientific or medical article I need to study and understand well, I always print off a hard copy.

This phenomenon of analog winning over digital also applies, I believe, to the experience of playing music to listen to: why there’s a growing trend of people preferring the medium of vinyl records and a turntable over a compact disc and CD player — the physical interaction with the object / medium does matter to many.

Analog and real matter will never die. At least for me and a few other “neo-Luddites.”

Sad that there are actually kids growing up not knowing how to read clock faces and analog watches anymore. You can’t use standard location reference points as when you say, “It’s at 12:00” with them.

And reading and writing cursive.

And on and on.

‘Tis part of the deliberate dumbing-down of the world, I tell you.

Resist!

