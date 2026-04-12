The "2nd Filipino National Anthem" & the War America Has Tucked Away in the Archives

With this An Aficionado’s Substack, I aim to highlight the beauty and artistry in the arts and culture world, including music and film, happening in the international sphere. May also touch on history and current events where relevant.

Am cutting away here from the depressing and exasperating stories on world events that few of us have any control over. Best to devote a bit more time and energy to prayer, as Pope Leo has advised us to do.

BAYAN KO (MY COUNTRY/MOTHERLAND)

While it’s rendered as a catchy jazz-pop song in the music video above, Bayan Ko (My Country) [source] is actually an old patriotic Filipino ballad.

Constancio de Guzmán (1903-1982) wrote the music, and the Tagalog words were provided by poet José Corazón de Jesús in 1929, during a period when Filipinos were campaigning for independence from the USA.

The words extol the beauty of the Motherland, which has attracted many outsiders to its shores. Its then-colonized people were likened to a caged bird wanting to be free.

What’s little known is that the song’s original lyrics were written decades earlier — in Spanish, for a song entitled Nuestra Patria. (See further down below.)

Cover art of music sheet: BAYAN KO! KUNDIMAN

Thanks to its gentle rhythm, affecting melody and poetic language, the song has become well-loved among Filipinos, especially homesick ones living overseas. It is outranked in popularity only by the country’s official anthem, Lupang Hinirang (Chosen Land).

As a matter of fact, a few have already found good reasons to propose Bayan Ko as the country’s national anthem instead of the Lupang Hinirang.

Written in the traditional, centuries-old, Filipino kundiman style, the plaintive ballad is an oft-sung protest song. (For one, it was adopted by the Corazon Aquino folks as their unofficial anti-Marcos anthem during the latter’s authoritarian years.)

True to its kundiman structure, it starts off in a melancholic minor key, then shifts into a brighter major key midway through, coinciding with the lyrics’ aspirational hope.

A well-loved version by the late pop-rockster, Freddie Aguilar (1953-2025) shows Aguilar’s trademark clean, clear and bold style. (The arranger has seamlessly woven in a melody lifted from another nationalistic song, Pilipinas Kong Mahal /My Beloved Philippines into the instrumental interlude.)

.

For those curious, here are the transcribed Tagalog lyrics.

BAYAN KO

[ENGLISH TRANSLATION BELOW]

Ang bayan kong Pilipinas,

lupain ng ginto’t bulaklak.

Pag-ibig ang sa kaniyáng palad,

nag-alay ng ganda’t dilág.

At sa kaniyáng yumi at ganda,

dayuhan* ay nahalina.

Bayan ko, binihag ka,

nasadlak sa dusa.



Ibon mang may layang lumipad,

kulungin mo at umiiyak!

Bayan pa kayáng sakdal-dilag,

ang ‘di magnasang makaalpas?

Pilipinas kong minumutya,

pugad ng luhá ko’t dalita,

aking adhika:

makita kang sakdal laya!

Filipinos rarely ever use the English text when singing this piece — it would be ironic to do so. The English translation (below) is posted just for readers’ information.

MY COUNTRY

(MELODIC)

Philippines, my country, my homeland

Gold and flowers in her heart abound

Blessings on her fate did love bestow

Sweet beauty’s grace and splendor’s glow.

How her charms so kind and tender

Drove the stranger to desire her...

Land of mine, in fetters kept,

You suffered as we wept.



Birds that freely claim the skies to fly

When imprisoned mourn, protest and cry!

How more deeply will a land most fair

Yearn to break the chains of sad despair.

Philippines, my life’s sole burning fire,

Cradle of my tears and misery...

All that I desire

To see you rise, forever free!

SO, BACK TO THE ORIGINAL ANTHEM, NUESTRA PATRIA .

While the song is best known today in its Tagalog form, these native lyrics were actually not the original words.

These verses were penned only in 1929 in what would be the second version of the song. This was long after the original Nuestra Patria first appeared during the Philippine-American War (1899-1902; scroll further down for more).

By the late 19th century, sundry groups of restive Filipinos had just done fighting off the enfeebled Spaniards (with their empire now in decline), under whom the archipelago had been for over 3 centuries. One group had just established a nascent government, the First Philippine Republic, led by its president, Gen. Emilio Aguinaldo. Historians say that the islands were handed over for $20 million by the already defeated Spaniards to the Americans — a fledgeling imperialist power — in order to save face. (See videos below.)

Per the Americans (read: Pres. McKinley, Teddy Roosevelt et al.) given a set of islands inhabited by brown beings whose culture could not be more different to theirs, “benevolent assimilation” of the “little brown brothers” was the stated aim. “Christianization” of the “savages” was another goal — a strange notion to me, since the Filipinos were already Christians — Catholics, specifically — under Spanish rule. Extensive training and education of the natives was the plan, supposedly in preparation for the locals’ eventual “self-rule.”

What wasn’t overtly acknowledged was the highly strategic position of the archipelago for the new imperial nation hoping to set up a power base in Southeast Asia.

By the time the Tagalog text of Bayan Ko was written, the Filipino resistance was a distant memory, and American colonial administration of the islands was in full swing.

It was Philippine Republican Army General José Alejandrino who penned the original Spanish lyrics, expressing his opposition to the American Occupation following the bloody Philippine-American War. (Note also the mention of American treachery in the song.)

NUESTRA PATRIA

The version posted below, sung with the original Spanish lyrics, is the only one available on YT, and has been used by multiple posters of the song.

→ IMPORTANT DETAIL re the word, dayuhan*

The Tagalog version uses the Tagalog term, “dayuhan” = “foreigner” in place of the American-referent word, “anglosajon” seen in the original Spanish (= “Anglo-Saxon”). See below.

(Note: The upload has the original source video slowed down a bit. Audio is imperfect, as the performance [voice + piano] was recorded under unexceptional conditions, i.e., not in a studio, and without the benefit of postproduction mixing and engineering.)

NUESTRA FILIPINA

Nuestra Patria Filipina,

cuya tierra es de oro y púrpura.

Tantos tesoros guarda en su lar

que tientan al hurtador.

Y es por eso que el anglosajón,

con vil traición la subyuga;

Patria mía en prisión,

sacúdete del traidor.



Aún el ave libre en su volar,

llora cuando en la jaula está,

cuanto más nuestra Patria de amor

al verse sin paz ni dignidad.

Filipinas de mi corazón,

tus hijos jamás permitirán

que así te robe

tu bienestar y libertad.

ENGLISH TRANSLATION OF ORIGINAL SPANISH LYRICS

OUR HOMELAND

Our Philippine homeland,

whose land is of gold and purple.

So many treasures it holds within its bosom

that tempt the thief.

And that is why the Anglo-Saxon*

with vile treachery, subjugates it;

My homeland in captivity,

shake off the traitor.

Even the free bird in flight

weeps when it is in a cage;

how much more so our beloved homeland

when it finds itself without peace or dignity.

Philippines of my heart,

your children will never allow

them to rob you thus

of your well-being and freedom.

Anglo-Saxon* = the Americans, specifically

Which is “the war America has tucked away in the archives”?

→ The Philippine-American War, AKA America’s “First Vietnam”

Note: It seems that over just fifteen years, there were more Filipinos killed by the Americans in the efficient and brutal “pacification” of the resisting natives, including the Muslims massacred in the south (total of at least hundreds of thousands; a few claim even over a million) — than during the entire previous three centuries under Spain.

A video short recalling new head of the First Philippine Republic, Gen Aguinaldo, objecting in a letter to the American takeover of his country.

But, why has this war in America’s history been practically forgotten today?

→ SOME VIDEOS THAT CAN HELP ANSWER THIS QUESTION FOLLOW.

PART 1 of 2:

America’s forgotten war ..The Filipino American War 1898-1902 ..A war of conquest

PART 2 of 2:

America’s forgotten Wars...More stories and lies about the Filipino American/ Spanish American War

The Dark Truth Behind Filipino & American Relations - Why They Weren’t as Friendly as they Looked

Why did the U.S. buy the Philippines?

HERE’S A RARE FEATURE FILM ON THIS SUBJECT MATTER (2011) .

A fiction film about the Philippine-American War — a rarity in cinema. Events are viewed at the ground level here. The film was written and directed by American independent filmmaker John Sayles (b. 1950). While more languidly paced than your average Hollywood movie, it actually has a lot of good things going for it.

‘AMIGO’

(I think many can think of a few good reasons why this particular war is not widely discussed in the US of A.)

EPILOGUE

Formal independence (“granted by the USA”) would have to wait till after the end of World War II, which left 70% of Manila leveled. The city was one of the most severely damaged cities in the world, second only to Warsaw, Poland.

Some blame deliberate excessive and indiscriminate US bombing raids and shelling with the stated aim of flushing out the entrenched Japanese forces for the resulting 100,000 Filipino fatalities (a conservative estimate, say some) in the Battle of Manila.

In comparison,

The atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki only killed 70,000 and 40,000, respectively. The firebombing of Dresden killed 25,000. ( Source )

and —

The Battle for Manila cost the Americans 1,010 killed and 5,561 wounded. The Japanese lost perhaps 16,000 men in and around the city. ( Source )

This military operation also caused widespread destruction, and irreplaceable losses of the city’s rich cultural heritage — in its buildings, churches, neighborhoods, historic documents and records, etc., alas.

Leave a comment