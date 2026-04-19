That's a Lot of Dancers! And Fans! And a Really Fast Tempo! (Video Short, France, 1962)

( CREDIT for video short . Original source of clip above is not verifiable by me, but based on the stamped label, apparently comes from the German archives .)

My goodness. That’s pretty wild, that clip up there!

So, it appears that the touring troupe of the Bayanihan Dance Company (brief clip of movies taken in France in 1962) staged the dances using more people (complicates timing and coordination) while retaining the fast rhythms, too.

(Disclaimer: I haven’t got a reliable authoritative source for such specific information, and am making conclusions merely based on very little material that has been edited, too.)

The dance company was young, having been founded only a few years before in 1957. Yet, they were going on many international tours early on, and one can already glean such a strong sense of vision for, and pride in, the Filipino dance culture, history, and artistry back then. I remain on the lookout for longer clips of these historic performances abroad — which may be a fool’s errand — and was lucky to even chance upon this rare bird online.

Read and learn more about SINGKIL:

Singkil is a cultural dance from southern Philippines that was codified into a theatrical staging by the Philippines’ Bayanihan Dance Company back in the mid-20th century.

CLICK BELOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Some interesting bits from a UNESCO publication (2011?)

NOTE: Dancers in the photo are the same ones in the video of the linked article.

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