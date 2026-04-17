"SINGKIL": An Elegant Cultural Dance [*UPDATED with ADD'L VIDEO*]

[ Original source for video, enhanced in iMovie.]

*ADDENDUM / UPDATE:

→ Please scroll all the way down to view a more recent video explaining the meaning of the choreography above.

( → Take a break from the distressing headlines! )

Hereby introduce to readers this cultural dance from the Philippines that originates from the Muslim Maranaos in the province of Lanao del Sur (red area in map below), Mindanao (large southern island in the Philippine archipelago).

While it comes from a Muslim group of people, singkil isn’t a Muslim dance per se, but a secular cultural dance of the Maranaos. The name “singkil” derives from the anklets worn by the principal dancer who plays the Princess (dressed in orchid pink in the video above).

The excellent article excerpted below has everything you might want to know about this dance. Even I was not aware that the dance known today as “singkil” is actually the form codified by the national dance troupe, the Bayanihan Dance Company in the late 1950s.

(The Bayanihan dance company was introduced to American audiences in the late ‘50s through early ‘60s via television, and live performances organized by impresario Sol Hurok. (A vinyl record of their music was even pressed back in the day. The troupe toured Europe, too.)

Singkil happens to be my favorite Filipino cultural dance for its supreme elegance, colorful costumes, and demanding steps that look easy only when done by the best performers. (You’ll only pay with pain and injury if your footwork goes wrong between those fast-moving bamboo poles!)

The video above presents the original format by the Bayanihan troupe, to which adaptations have been made by various other groups over the years.

WHY I LOVE IT:

[ EXCERPT FROM ARTICLE LINKED BELOW ]

Across sections of the dance, the music shifts texture rather than meter. A ceremonial entrance may feature a stately kulintang pattern with space for bows and fan gestures. The pole segments favor stable, medium tempos to support precise foot crossings. The finale accelerates slightly, adding energy while staying within the ensemble’s cyclic groove. When bamboo poles are used, their clack becomes an added percussion voice. Pole holders align closing and opening patterns with the agung strokes or the ostinato of the kulintang, giving dancers reliable auditory cues. This layered acoustic environment, gong lines plus pole clicks, is one reason Singkil reads as both musical and athletic.

At first, we only hear, in measured rhythm, the tinkling anklet bells and the bamboo claps. Then, the kulintang ensemble begins playing as the Prince makes his entrance. The tempo slows down after a little while as the couple dance together, but apart; and then speeds up again, as the dramatic encounter comes to a thrilling close.

Am thoroughly biased, yes, but I think the form and rendition in the clip above are still the gold standard for singkil (even with the omission of the optional first part, Asik). The dancers here are clearly of an earlier generation and era. Their movements are fewer, but they are also more stately, crisp and precise. (A host of newer versions by different groups, often with increased complexity, are easily found on YouTube.)

LEARN MORE ABOUT SINGKIL:

[ EXCERPT ]

Singkil Dance in the Philippines

Summary. Singkil is a Maranao court dance from Lanao del Sur, famous for its precise footwork between clacking bamboo poles, ornate royal costuming, and music led by the kulintang gong ensemble. A twentieth-century stage adaptation by Bayanihan made it internationally known and added narrative characters, while village and school versions continue to evolve across Mindanao and the diaspora. This guide traces the history, music, steps, attire, and modern variants so you can recognize and appreciate Singkil in context. Quick facts Origin/Region

Maranao people of Lanao del Sur, Mindanao (southern Philippines); developed as a courtly dance and later standardized for national stages. Music/Ensemble

Kulintang gong-chime ensemble with agung (large suspended gongs) and drum support, often paired with bamboo pole percussion. Meter/Feel

Layered cyclical rhythms with steady pulse for pole patterns; tempos vary by section from measured procession to brisk finale. Costume

Princess in embroidered malong and ornate headdress; anklet bells called singkil, sometimes fans or umbrella. Prince character in staged versions may carry a kris and shield. Typical context

Cultural showcases, school programs, festivals, and staged folk ensembles; occasionally at community celebrations. Difficulty

High, due to precise timing with bamboo poles and coordination of props and ensemble formations. Also known as

“Royal Maranao court dance,” often featured as the finale of “Muslim” suites in Philippine folk dance programs. Origins & history Singkil originates with the Maranao, an ethnolinguistic group from Lanao del Sur around Lake Lanao. In Maranao memory and cultural inventories, it is recognized as a royal or courtly dance associated with high-status presentation and refined bearing. Its name is linked to the anklet bells worn by the lead female dancer. The bells accent the rhythmic cycles and announce the dancer’s controlled, confident steps, a sonic emblem of status and refinement. Although public perception often treats Singkil as ancient and unchanging, the piece we commonly recognize today was shaped strongly by mid-twentieth-century stagecraft. The Philippine National Dance Company, Bayanihan, codified and popularized a theatrical Singkil beginning in the 1950s, bringing it to national and international audiences. Their version added narrative characters, expanded formations, and a climactic spectacle that worked well for proscenium stages and touring. This stage success had two effects. First, it standardized expectations of what Singkil “should” look like in schools and festivals, a phenomenon sometimes called the “Bayanihan effect.” Second, it blurred lines between local practice and national performance templates, sometimes obscuring Maranao community variations. As Islamization reshaped aspects of Maranao cultural life over the last century, dancers, educators, and community leaders negotiated how to frame dance within evolving values. Performances of Singkil became a site where identity and aesthetics were continually discussed, modernized, and presented to outsiders. Today, you will find Singkil in classroom programs, municipal festivals, university ensembles, and diaspora troupes. Each reinterprets pacing, narrative, and costuming while keeping the essential relationship between dancer, poles, and gong rhythms. Timeline at a glance: Pre-20th century: Courtly Maranao dance references circulate in local tradition, with a principal female dancer whose anklet bells keep time.

1950s–1960s: Bayanihan stages and popularizes Singkil with added characters and set pieces for national and foreign tours.

Late 20th century: School curricula and civic festivals adopt the staged template; regional groups maintain local interpretations.

21st century: Ongoing debates about authenticity, religion, and representation shape new performances in Mindanao and abroad.

THERE’S MORE!

TO CONTINUE READING, CLICK HERE .

* ADDITIONAL VIDEO :

Here’s a recent video explaining the meaning of the choreography shown in the top video, and includes the entrance of the Princess. Produced by the Bayanihan Philippine Folk Dance Company and the Cultural Center of the Philippines.

SINGKIL - NATATANGING GALAW: Sagip sa Sintang Ibig : by the Bayanihan Philippine Folk Dance Company

[ “SINGKIL - UNIQUE MOVEMENTS: Rescue from the Beloved” ]

Leave a comment