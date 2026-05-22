"LOS DOMINGOS" / "SUNDAYS" (2025): Quite the Miracle of a Film About Faith, Family & Love.

It might be too soon to even talk about this film for strict anglophone viewers as it is mostly in Spanish, a bit of Basque and a touch of English. Yet I highly recommended that interested viewers keep the movie in mind till the English-subtitled version is released to the world outside Europe. (At least I expect such to be on tap in the near future. Will it see a theatrical release in the USA? I have my doubts…)

[Note: Original article has gone thru further stylistic edits after publication, which do not change the substance of the piece.]

Los Domingos / Sundays (2025) is an example of fine filmmaking that respects the maturity and intelligence of the viewer.

Madrid-based Basque filmmaker, Alauda Ruiz de Azúa (b. 1978) presents us with a story that might be considered shocking and taboo in the highly secularized society that today prevails in the West. At the most general level, it concerns a family rupture resulting from the clash of worlds which hold to non-aligned, even oppositional, beliefs, paradigms, and rules.

Seventeen-year-old Ainara Alanza (newcomer Blanca Soara) is in her final semester at a Catholic high school in the Basque country, and like her friends, is expected to enter university next. However, she is more thoughtful and quiet than her pals in their teen chats, jokes and gatherings. At the same time, there is a young man Mikel (Guille Zani), a fellow member of the school choir to whom she feels a growing attraction.

Sundays are traditional times for family get-togethers with conversation over hearty meals. During one such occasion held at the restaurant of Ainara’s father, Iñaki (Miguel Garcés), the post-lunch chatter moves to the topic of First Communion. (One of Ainara’s younger sisters has just completed hers that day).

In contrast to the blasé and cynical comments of the oldsters at the table, the teenager quietly speaks of a special closeness to the Virgin Mary ever since her own Communion rite years before, when her mother was still alive.

It is touching moment that instantly casts a pall over the conversation.

Ainara says,

“[For my First Communion] Mother gave me this medal [fingering her small religious medal]. She told me that if I put it on, the Virgin Mary was always going to be with me.”

She turns to her grandmother for affirmation, and the latter replies,

“Yes, she said that the Virgin would take care of you if she was not there.”

For practising Catholics, these statements are nothing to fuss over at all. By contrast, the stunned reactions of Ainara’s elders at the table clearly demonstrate how far from the Church most Spaniards have gone in the post-Franco era. Their faith manifests solely now in cultural and familial milestones, that is, in baptisms, First Communions, weddings and funerals. No talk or thought of the Virgin Mary, Jesus Christ, the saints, miracles, or any of that crazy supernatural stuff ever enters into their daily concerns or affairs.

Just earlier, Ainara had already asked her father for permission to spend a week at the convent near her high school. She wants to see how she likes it, as she senses a desire to enter the convent. Perturbed, Iñaki defers his final decision to a later time.

The teenager’s atheistic paternal aunt, her tía Maite (Patricia López Arnaiz), is a divorced mother of one whom we later learn is as anti-Church and anti-religion as they come. She is the most devastated and distressed by her niece’s new plans. Her current husband, Pablo (Argentinian Juan Minujín), while also a non-practising, non-believing Catholic, takes a more creative tack in examining Ainara’s beliefs.

Ainara’s mother passed away five years earlier, and her aunt Maite has since tried to be a mother figure to her. This devastating loss at such a young age is blamed for the young girl’s strange decision so early in life. That Ainara and her sisters are at a Catholic school speaks to their late mother’s devotion to her faith. This did not exactly please Iñaki’s family.

Maite is truly concerned about the future of her niece, and cares for her in the only way she deems is right. She does raise legitimate reasons why Ainara should seriously reconsider her ideas. With sincere intent, Maite tries to get her niece to see the unreasonableness of her action.

Much later, she explodes into a desperate, anti-religious tirade as the family is now falling apart. Yet, the reason for Maite’s outrage remains an enigma. (Amid all this, a scene involving a small piece of jewelry pointedly reveals her materialistic bent.)

To be sure, Ainara’s unique hope and desire in our day stands as an outright rejection of the celebrated modern-day feminist dogma on young women: that they are so free, and face an array of choices for a (non-religious) life, career, and even sexuality.

Yet, is the genuineness of the teenager’s mystical calling now cast into doubt by an incident that takes place at Iñaki’s home? Or, is it not?

One might also think to examine the robustness and resilience of that ancient entity that we call the family. The extended kind is depicted here while nontraditional kin (step-kin, mixed families) have also become the norm. The movie is a snapshot of such changes in this once-devoutly Catholic nation that long ago did not (yet) legalize divorce (nor, even worse, abortion).

As with all families, there remain unspoken disagreements and resentments that can erupt at once with volcanic ferocity, threatening the clan’s seeming peace and unity. The spark can be a moment of crisis, such as this one, Ainara’s unusual life choice.

Los Domingos ranks as an exceptional film, above most others in the genre, firstly, due to its surprisingly respectful treatment of the Catholic Church, in articulating the views of the nuns and priest, as well as in the faithful rendition of its rituals. The process of Ainara’s vocational discernment, guided by a young priest and the convent’s steadfast Mother Prioress (Nagore Aranburu), is presented with thoughtful consideration.

It might surpise some to learn the that writer-director Ruiz de Azúa is a “nonbeliever” herself — as with most Spaniards, with the Basque country being among the least religious areas in today’s Spain. Yet, she shows here a rare integrity as a filmmaker, not unlike that of an agenda-free documentarian.

The cast give uniformly strong performances. The fictional Alanza family here feels vibrant and real.

Patricia López Arnaiz is especially masterful in her turn as the disbelieving, distraught Maite. In her quasi-antagonistic role, she carries most of the film’s weight, and gets excellent support from the rest of the actors, especially Garcés as Iñaki.

In her screen debut, Blanca Soara gives a compelling contrast in personality, belief and manner to López Arnaiz. Her persuasive innocence, sincerity and certainty embody so well the idealistic young teenager.

Alauda Ruiz de Azúa’s finely wrought script details frank arguments on topics that might actually concern real families. These points are raised and handled with singular deftness, without watering down their impact. The small plot turns are not easily foreseen. Concise and incisive writing, and tight editing make for an engrossing view.

Adding to the realistic ambience, Ruiz de Azúa uses no manipulative music to steer viewers towards one or other emotion. She relies only on looks, facial expressions, words and silences in fleshing out the conflicts and driving the narrative.

The final scene leaves it to the audience to decide what happens next. Moreso, to take home with them whatever it is they might have seen or gained from the picture.

And, why the “miracle” tag? Paradoxically, both faithful Catholic and secularist viewers may see their own views mirrored in the various dramatis personae, and find confirmation in the film.

Religion is often met with mockery or derision in the movie industry. Los Domingos bucks this trend, and deals with the subject with care and honesty. Far from browbeating anyone away or towards a stance, it simply promotes deeper reflection on the issues.

In interviews, this was Alauda’s intention all along. Thus, differing opinions and sentiments on the matters at hand are presented without judgment, but with accuracy and depth: on the nature of faith, of unbelief, the Church and its members.

(Acknowledging my own bias, I do sense a slight edge is lent to one specific viewpoint, but your mileage may vary).

There is also a subtle exploration of the varied forms of love: familial, filial, maternal, fraternal, adolescent, and supernatural.

Thankfully, there is nothing in Los Domingos that hints at the crowd-pleasing, blockbuster-chasing, fantasy superhero-themed, computer-enhanced and AI-created, mind-numbing, synthetic products lacking heart and soul that are all that Hollywood makes anymore.

As a testament, perhaps, to the authenticity of story and character that has resonated with so many, the movie has garnered accolades from critics and scored several prizes. Among them: the 2025 73rd San Sebastián International Film Festival’s Best Film Golden Shell Award, several Goyas at its 40th awards ceremony, as well as a slew of other Spanish and European wins and nominations. It even gets a 7.4 star rating (out of 10) on the imdb.com film database website, and has thus far grossed 6.8 million USD worldwide (sans major anglophone countries).

It is reassuring to know that true excellence in film and storytelling is still recognized in some parts of the world (outside of the increasingly intolerable Cannes Film Festival).

The only downside right now is the current unavailability of any copy (authorized or not) with English subtitles, other than the trailer above. The sole official online copy is found on the Spanish Movistar website.

I’m not sure Los Domingos will get a theatrical release in the US (even a limited one), but I’ll be glad to be wrong here. Major US streaming websites are bound to pick it up at some point, armed with the requisite English titles.

A Russian video site offers the film with optional Spanish subtitles. Those who might not be that fluent in español but possess some command of the language may find this useful.

(Tip for non-Spanish speakers: Get a Spanish-speaking/hispanohablante friend to watch it with you if you can. Absent that, you can freeze-frame phrases and search for quick translations online. If that’s too much work for a mere movie, well, time and waiting remain your friends.)

The movie link that works the best for now:

(CLICK ON IMAGE CAPTURE OR LINK)

(with Spanish subtitles)

https://vk.com/video-234608523_456239298

Runtime: 1 hr 52 mins

NOTES: This review may be updated in future, when an English-titled streaming copy becomes available.

I still pray that Spain returns in greater numbers to her deeply Catholic roots one day soon. Hope is never lost here.

Finally, my thanks to Iberia Airlines for including this picture in the in-flight movie roster for transatlantic passengers. I almost never catch most new movies anymore — except on airplanes.

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