Just What We Need in Our Tired, Cynical Age: Alec Guinness in FATHER BROWN (1954)

The true object of an intelligent detective story is not to baffle the reader, but to enlighten the reader; but to enlighten him in such a manner that each successive portion of the truth comes as a surprise. In this, as in much nobler types of mystery, the object of the true mystic is not merely to mystify, but to illuminate. The object is not darkness, but light; but light in the form of lightning.

G. K. Chesterton, Errors About Detective Stories, 1920

Thus, in the clip above, we meet the amateur detective priest, Father Ignatius Brown.

This was the only time Alec Guinness portrayed the clever and soft-spoken title character in Gilbert Keith (G. K.) Chesterton’s Father Brown series. This movie draws inspiration from Chesterton’s first Father Brown short story, The Blue Cross.

Alec Guinness plays the prelate with such charm, the cleric could very well have been a confidence man had he taken a less-than-lawful path in his choice of “career.”

Bereft as he might be of real-life experiences in thievery, degeneracy, and the more serious examples of concupiscence, the priest has also gained a good knowledge of human sin from hours spent listening to people in the Confessional. The good priest is blessed with such wisdom and prudence to help him in what he considers his ultimate mission: to save the souls of his flock. (It is a most worthy goal that some priests today may tend to forget.)

The plot centers around a notorious thief who goes by the name, “Gustave Flambeau.” As a master of disguise, Flambeau has kept his real face unknown to the world. The kleptic creature likes to steal art masterpieces and other items of great historical or market value.

This time, it’s a holy item that’s at risk. A cross displayed in a corner of Fr Brown’s own church is said to have belonged to St Augustine himself. (Note that in real life, this would be considered a second-class relic.)

The bishop (Cecil Parker) has decided to send Fr Brown’s holy cross over to Rome where the next Eucharistic Congress will be held. Word has it that the notorious thief intends to steal the item en route. Scotland Yard wants to provide heavy police protection for the item, hoping to catch the slippery perpetrator in the act, too.

Fr Brown objects to this strategy, calling it “lunacy.” He presents his own idea for delivering the cross to Rome. Despite his misgivings, the bishop nevertheless agrees to indulge the amateur detective in his plans. And off we go!

But first, one needs to weather the rough ferry ride across the English Channel to France. Will the priceless relic make it all the way to its intended destination (as with Fr Brown)? Will the criminal be finally caught in the process? And of more import to the cleric, will the thieving soul find a chance for salvation?

Alec Guinness is a delight as Fr Brown. He is more clever than his bumbling demeanor might let on. The actor’s particular speech inflections subtly enlighten the viewer beyond what the mere words convey. And as Flambeau, Peter Finch renders the priest’s “nemesis”/ lost sheep with rightful aplomb.

The character interactions are simply a joy to watch. The movie feels like a well-acted play, with note-perfect yet unstilted performances by all.

Thelma Schnee and Robert Hamer are credited with the brilliant screenplay, which creates an amusing and complete detective story while expanding the core ideas in the source material. Filled with congenial humor, its sparkling wit never dips into sharp sarcasm — the latter a device all too commonly used in our secularized days of scant hope and consolation. While the fanciful plot turns remind me of an Agatha Christie mystery novel, I also think that the script fulfills the desired aim of a proper detective story, as articulated by Chesterton himself (see quotation at the top).

Father Brown is an enchanting diversion that will leave a smile on your face. Highly recommended for those who might feel the woes of the world bearing down upon them right now. Catholics will certainly relish this movie, with those tidbits of light Catholic humor here and there.

LINES FROM THE MOVIE:

.

Fr Brown to Station Sargeant, after spending a few hours in jail (SEE CLIP AT TOP)

Thank you for your hospitality. It has been most interesting!

.

Fr Brown, to thieving parishioner:

Frankly, you are an incompetent thief.

Parishioner:

Oh, I wouldn’t go that far.

Fr Brown:

I would. You are clearly incapable of earning a dishonest living.

Why not experiment with an honest one?

WATCH THE FULL MOVIE:

NOTE:

In his autobiography of sorts, Guinness recalls an almost trivial incident that happened while filming in rural France. It would prompt the actor to rethink his biases against the Catholic Church, and pave the way to his eventual conversion to the Faith.

Leave a comment